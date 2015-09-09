Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the
- Americans took on more consumer debt in July, a sign of
confidence amid low gas prices and steady job creation.
Outstanding consumer credit, a reflection of nonmortgage debt,
rose $19.1 billion or at a 6.7 percent annual rate in July, the
Federal Reserve said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1JTAHpQ)
- United Continental Holdings Inc's chief executive,
Jeff Smisek and two top lieutenants stepped down as the result
of a federal investigation into the airline's relationship with
the former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey. (on.wsj.com/1ibh2sK)
- The federal government dealt a setback to Yahoo Inc's
tax-free plan to spin off some $23 billion worth of
shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, potentially
jeopardizing one of Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's defining
moves in her three years running the company. (on.wsj.com/1Lix3E2)
- Media General Inc said it agreed to buy Meredith
Corp for about $2.4 billion in cash and stock,
continuing a trend of consolidation in the U.S. broadcast
industry as local TV stations look for negotiating leverage
against large cable and satellite providers. (on.wsj.com/1UzIlxY)
