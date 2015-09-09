Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Americans took on more consumer debt in July, a sign of confidence amid low gas prices and steady job creation. Outstanding consumer credit, a reflection of nonmortgage debt, rose $19.1 billion or at a 6.7 percent annual rate in July, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1JTAHpQ)

- United Continental Holdings Inc's chief executive, Jeff Smisek and two top lieutenants stepped down as the result of a federal investigation into the airline's relationship with the former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (on.wsj.com/1ibh2sK)

- The federal government dealt a setback to Yahoo Inc's tax-free plan to spin off some $23 billion worth of shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, potentially jeopardizing one of Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's defining moves in her three years running the company. (on.wsj.com/1Lix3E2)

- Media General Inc said it agreed to buy Meredith Corp for about $2.4 billion in cash and stock, continuing a trend of consolidation in the U.S. broadcast industry as local TV stations look for negotiating leverage against large cable and satellite providers. (on.wsj.com/1UzIlxY) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)