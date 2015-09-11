Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co plans to decide by the end of the year whether to move its headquarters of more than 40 years from Connecticut, a choice prompted by what the company considers an inhospitable climate for business. (on.wsj.com/1XRyvql)

- Avon Products Inc is negotiating to sell a stake to a private-equity firm, a sign that the cosmetics purveyor has been unable to find a buyer for the entire company. (on.wsj.com/1J0wn4g)

- Verizon Communications Inc this week is showing off its Go90 online video service, which can be watched on phones and tablets via an app and is aimed almost exclusively at millennials. (on.wsj.com/1XRMw7e)

- Prices for imported goods in the United States fell 1.8 percent in August, posting their largest drop since January, a sign that the strong dollar and continuing weakness in oil prices are keeping inflation at bay. (on.wsj.com/1Oh6YKJ)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)