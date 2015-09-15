BRIEF-Elevate Credit Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. energy companies have defied financial gravity for more than a year, borrowing and spending billions of dollars to pump oil, even as crude prices plummeted. Until now. The oil patch is expected to finally face a financial reckoning, experts say, with carnage occurring as early as this month. (on.wsj.com/1Ldw5x4)
- Ford Motor Co reached a new supply deal with Alcoa Inc that would expand its use of aluminum in the car maker's F-150 pickup truck and other vehicles, a leg up for the lightweight metal in an industry that has long favored steel. (on.wsj.com/1Kn251d)
- German car makers BMW AG, Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG face a looming threat from the automotive ambitions of Google Inc and Apple Inc . But German car-component makers see rich prospects in the burgeoning connected-car business. (on.wsj.com/1J96iQP)
- General Motors Co said late Monday it signed an agreement with the United Auto Workers union to extend its national contract indefinitely, pushing labor talks for a new four-year deal past the current agreement that expired Monday midnight EDT. (on.wsj.com/1KPDy6P) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.