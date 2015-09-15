Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. energy companies have defied financial gravity for more than a year, borrowing and spending billions of dollars to pump oil, even as crude prices plummeted. Until now. The oil patch is expected to finally face a financial reckoning, experts say, with carnage occurring as early as this month. (on.wsj.com/1Ldw5x4)

- Ford Motor Co reached a new supply deal with Alcoa Inc that would expand its use of aluminum in the car maker's F-150 pickup truck and other vehicles, a leg up for the lightweight metal in an industry that has long favored steel. (on.wsj.com/1Kn251d)

- German car makers BMW AG, Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG face a looming threat from the automotive ambitions of Google Inc and Apple Inc . But German car-component makers see rich prospects in the burgeoning connected-car business. (on.wsj.com/1J96iQP)

- General Motors Co said late Monday it signed an agreement with the United Auto Workers union to extend its national contract indefinitely, pushing labor talks for a new four-year deal past the current agreement that expired Monday midnight EDT. (on.wsj.com/1KPDy6P) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)