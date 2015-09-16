Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co made good on months of threats by announcing Tuesday plans to begin moving U.S. jobs abroad, marking an escalation in the battle between U.S. corporations and congressional Republicans over the now-dormant U.S. Export-Import Bank. (on.wsj.com/1NC89FE)

- Hewlett-Packard Co outlined plans to cut another 25,000 to 30,000 workers as it prepares to split into two separate businesses, but the company signaled it was finally nearing the end of a brutal period of layoffs. (on.wsj.com/1Lx4a76)

- The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative labor deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that will eventually remove a controversial two-tier wage system that pays newer hires less than more-experienced co-workers doing the same jobs, according to people familiar with the agreement. (on.wsj.com/1iuz8WK)

- With unemployment at a seven-year low, e-commerce booming and holiday hiring beginning to pick up, retailers and logistics contractors are struggling to find seasonal workers. Soon, UPS , FedEx and smaller regional delivery firms will face the same problem. (on.wsj.com/1Km2uMY)

- Nina Tassler, the chairman of entertainment at CBS and an architect of the network's prime-time success for almost two decades is stepping down at the end of the year. Shows launched on her watch include "The Big Bang Theory," "The Good Wife" and "How I Met Your Mother." (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)