- General Motors Co is expected to reach a criminal settlement with federal prosecutors as soon as Thursday, a punishment for the auto maker's botched handling of an ignition-switch defect that led it to recall millions of vehicles and was linked to more than 100 deaths. (on.wsj.com/1grSvxD)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev launched an effort to take over SABMiller PLC, a bold move that, if successful, would create a brewing giant that would dominate much of the global beer market. (on.wsj.com/1Nwv6sf)

- Altice is in advanced talks to buy Cablevision Systems Corp, the latest move by the European cable company to build a communications empire in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1Lz4su7)

- Uber Technologies Inc's biggest rivals around the world are banding together to launch a counterattack by linking their apps and effectively creating an international ride-hailing service. San Francisco startup Lyft Inc and Chinese startup Didi Kuaidi Joint Co said Wednesday they have formed an alliance to allow users of each app to hail rides from drivers of the other app while they are traveling to the other country. (on.wsj.com/1FgJpzL)