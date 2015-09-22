Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the
- In his first interview with foreign media since Chinese
stocks skidded this summer, President Xi Jinping defended his
government's economic stewardship and said slowing growth and
market fluctuations won't deter needed reforms. (hon.wsj.com/1itYDH6)
- Pope Francis' six-day visit to the United States that
begins on Tuesday ushers in a week of unprecedented logistical
challenges for delivery companies, railroads, the U.S. Postal
Service and many shippers as cities ramp up their security and
close down roadways. (on.wsj.com/1gIC9kl)
- A year after the Treasury Department tightened its rules,
U.S. companies continue to pursue tax-driven "inversion" deals
or accomplish similar benefits by being taken over by a foreign
company. (on.wsj.com/1iK8Qjn)
- Apple Inc is accelerating efforts to build an
electric car, designating it internally as a "committed project"
and setting a target ship date for 2019.(on.wsj.com/1NPb7Xr)
- Rules that Facebook Inc imposed in May restricting
outsiders' access to its user data are having ripple effects in
academia, business and presidential politics. (on.wsj.com/1V6QHI8)
- Differences between the United States and China over
cyberattacks and human rights won't be "papered over" during a
meeting this week between President Barack Obama and Chinese
President Xi Jinping, though it's unclear whether the
administration will be able to strike a new agreement on either
issue. (on.wsj.com/1FYr8lV)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission will step up
Tuesday its campaign to cut risk in the $60 trillion
asset-management industry, amid calls by other regulators for
tighter monitoring. (on.wsj.com/1Fcq42X)
