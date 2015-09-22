Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In his first interview with foreign media since Chinese stocks skidded this summer, President Xi Jinping defended his government's economic stewardship and said slowing growth and market fluctuations won't deter needed reforms. (hon.wsj.com/1itYDH6)

- Pope Francis' six-day visit to the United States that begins on Tuesday ushers in a week of unprecedented logistical challenges for delivery companies, railroads, the U.S. Postal Service and many shippers as cities ramp up their security and close down roadways. (on.wsj.com/1gIC9kl)

- A year after the Treasury Department tightened its rules, U.S. companies continue to pursue tax-driven "inversion" deals or accomplish similar benefits by being taken over by a foreign company. (on.wsj.com/1iK8Qjn)

- Apple Inc is accelerating efforts to build an electric car, designating it internally as a "committed project" and setting a target ship date for 2019.(on.wsj.com/1NPb7Xr)

- Rules that Facebook Inc imposed in May restricting outsiders' access to its user data are having ripple effects in academia, business and presidential politics. (on.wsj.com/1V6QHI8)

- Differences between the United States and China over cyberattacks and human rights won't be "papered over" during a meeting this week between President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, though it's unclear whether the administration will be able to strike a new agreement on either issue. (on.wsj.com/1FYr8lV)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission will step up Tuesday its campaign to cut risk in the $60 trillion asset-management industry, amid calls by other regulators for tighter monitoring. (on.wsj.com/1Fcq42X) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)