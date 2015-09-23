Sept 23 Following are the top stories in the
- An initial gauge of Chinese factory activity fell in
September to its lowest level in six-and-a-half years,
suggesting a worsening slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. (on.wsj.com/1j8ntgr)
- Cisco Systems Inc, under pressure in China, plans
to announce a partnership with Chinese server maker Inspur Group
during Chinese President Xi Jinping's United States visit. (on.wsj.com/1V9r0H4)
- Two Chinese jet fighters made what military officials
called a dangerous interception with a U.S. spy plane a week
ago, just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping was set to be
received at the White House. (on.wsj.com/1V9r3CI)
- The fate of Volkswagen AG's CEO, who survived
a boardroom coup earlier this year, is now in jeopardy over a
damaging emissions scandal as former allies and politicians
demand to know what happened. (on.wsj.com/1YBjnh8)
- The European Union, pushing through a plan that forces
member states to take in migrants, exacerbated a continent-wide
conflict over how to cope with the more than half a million
people seeking refuge from the strife-torn Middle East and
elsewhere. (on.wsj.com/1j8oh4L)
- A new United Nations field office in Seoul focused on
North Korean human rights will build a more comprehensive
picture of violations inside the country and increase pressure
on its regime to close a network of political prison camps. (on.wsj.com/1QYkhPJ)
