Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- The United States and China on Friday will announce significant steps in their efforts to combat climate change, including a pledge by China to launch a program by 2017 to cap some emissions and put a price on carbon. (on.wsj.com/1gTapd5)

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen argued the case for raising short-term interest rates later this year, effectively lobbing a warning to skittish financial markets that last week's decision to keep rates near zero was not a shift toward an interminable delay of liftoff. (on.wsj.com/1KTddTv)

- A stampede during the annual haj pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city, Mecca, left more than 700 people dead and more than 800 injured. (on.wsj.com/1KBulsB)

- United States and allied defense officials are reviewing new options that include keeping thousands of American troops in Afghanistan beyond the end of 2016. (on.wsj.com/1G5NKAN)

- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he would seek to expand the nation's economy by around a fifth, pivoting away from a monthslong fight over security legislation. (on.wsj.com/1Mt5c78)

- Volkswagen AG is poised to name Matthias Müller, the 62-year-old head of its Porsche brand, as chief executive of the entire company, a person familiar with the matter said, amid the widening emissions scandal. (on.wsj.com/1R3SRYK)

- Caterpillar Inc projected further revenue declines and announced plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs amid weakness in the energy and construction markets. (on.wsj.com/1Owa12J)

