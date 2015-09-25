PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9
Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The United States and China on Friday will announce significant steps in their efforts to combat climate change, including a pledge by China to launch a program by 2017 to cap some emissions and put a price on carbon. (on.wsj.com/1gTapd5)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen argued the case for raising short-term interest rates later this year, effectively lobbing a warning to skittish financial markets that last week's decision to keep rates near zero was not a shift toward an interminable delay of liftoff. (on.wsj.com/1KTddTv)
- A stampede during the annual haj pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city, Mecca, left more than 700 people dead and more than 800 injured. (on.wsj.com/1KBulsB)
- United States and allied defense officials are reviewing new options that include keeping thousands of American troops in Afghanistan beyond the end of 2016. (on.wsj.com/1G5NKAN)
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he would seek to expand the nation's economy by around a fifth, pivoting away from a monthslong fight over security legislation. (on.wsj.com/1Mt5c78)
- Volkswagen AG is poised to name Matthias Müller, the 62-year-old head of its Porsche brand, as chief executive of the entire company, a person familiar with the matter said, amid the widening emissions scandal. (on.wsj.com/1R3SRYK)
- Caterpillar Inc projected further revenue declines and announced plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs amid weakness in the energy and construction markets. (on.wsj.com/1Owa12J)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Energy groups E.ON and EnBW are tearing down their nuclear plants at massive cost following Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power by 2022, but they are seeking to turn a burden into business by exporting their newfound dismantling skills.