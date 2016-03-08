March 8 The following are the top stories in the
- Tennis star Maria Sharapova announced on Monday that she
failed a drug test at this year's Australian Open for a
medication she had been taking for 10 years, that was recently
banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. (on.wsj.com/1puVydR)
- Donald Trump's march toward the Republican presidential
nomination faces new tests on Tuesday in Michigan and
Mississippi, states where rivals John Kasich and Ted Cruz are
betting their regional appeal will serve as an antidote to
Trump's outsider campaign. (on.wsj.com/1puSYVa)
- The Obama administration announced Monday that it will
release casualty totals of people killed in U.S.
counter-terrorism strikes abroad, in an effort to bring greater
transparency to one of the most controversial aspects of the
'war on terrorism'. (on.wsj.com/1puT4Mi)
- Seven families in Flint, Michigan, sued Michigan Governor
Rick Snyder and other state officials on Monday, alleging that
they failed to take measures to protect the city's drinking
water and then downplayed the severity of the lead
contamination. (on.wsj.com/1puUx5t)
- Verizon Communications Inc will pay $1.35 million
to settle an investigation with federal regulators over the
wireless carrier's use of so-called supercookies, pieces of
software that tracked its customers' online usage. (on.wsj.com/1puUMxg)
- The Justice Department on Monday asked a federal judge to
reverse an earlier ruling and order Apple Inc to help
extract data from an iPhone - part of a hotly contested legal
dispute between Washington and Silicon Valley over issues of
privacy and security. (on.wsj.com/1puUOVY)
- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reinstated a lesbian
woman's adoption of her former partner's biological children,
rebuking the Alabama Supreme Court for invalidating the woman's
parental rights. (on.wsj.com/1puUqXr)
- Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate
debt, rose by a seasonally adjusted $10.54 billion in January
from the prior month, the U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday. The
3.58 percent seasonally adjusted annual growth rate was the
slowest growth pace since March 2013; in dollar terms, it was
the smallest increase since November 2013. (on.wsj.com/1puUXIX)
