- Saudi Arabia is looking to borrow up to $8 billion from
international banks and could also issue foreign bonds, said
people familiar with the matter, to plug the kingdom's widening
fiscal deficit from cheap oil. (on.wsj.com/1RAYGeC)
- Moody's Investors Service has agreed to pay $130 million
to Calpers to end a prominent lawsuit alleging crisis-era
misconduct, a record settlement for the world's second-largest
ratings firm. (on.wsj.com/1RB2M6n)
- Amazon.com Inc is taking to the air with a fleet
of planes, as part of a broader effort to reduce its inflated
shipping costs. The Seattle retailer plans to shuttle
merchandise around the U.S. using as many as 20 Boeing Co
767 aircraft it will lease from Air Transport Services Group Inc
. (on.wsj.com/1TuNtlD)
- Shared-office-space startup WeWork Cos has raised about
$430 million in a new round of financing led by Chinese
investors, making it one of the world's most valuable startups
and clearing the way for a push into Asia. (on.wsj.com/1TuNDtl)
- After decades in which successive Republican and
Democratic presidents have pushed to open U.S. and global
markets, resentment toward free trade now appears to have an
upper hand in both parties, making passage this year of a
sweeping Pacific trade deal far less likely, and clouding the
longer-term outlook for international economic exchange. (on.wsj.com/1TuCetA)
- A Senate committee Wednesday approved a slate of bills
that would relax requirements for approval of medical devices by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, part of a larger effort
aimed at speeding up the regulatory process and boosting medical
research. (on.wsj.com/1TuDixx)
- New Jersey officials shut off water fountains at 30 Newark
Public Schools in the state's largest school district Wednesday
after tests showed elevated levels of lead. (on.wsj.com/1TuDqgH)
