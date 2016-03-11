March 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two independent lab tests commissioned by the Wall Street Journal determines use of sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, in laundry detergent produced by Jessica Alba's Honest Co, an ingredient it pledged to avoid. (on.wsj.com/1Rap44A)

- TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, is in takeover talks with Columbia Pipeline Group Inc, a U.S. natural-gas pipeline operator with a market value of about $9 billion.(on.wsj.com/1Rap6d1)

- The European Central Bank fired off a salvo of measures aimed at bolstering the Euro zone's fragile economy but markets brushed off the efforts, raising questions about whether it and other central banks still have the tools to bolster weakening growth and inflation after years of easy-money policies. (on.wsj.com/1RapmZo)

- The U.S. Justice Department harshly criticized Apple Inc Thursday for allegedly helping the Chinese government access customer phone data while refusing to aid U.S. agents in the probe of last year's massacre in San Bernardino, California, - a charge the company's lawyer called "ridiculous" and "desperate". (on.wsj.com/1RapxE4)

- Bridgewater Associates LP told clients it has hired a former senior executive at Apple Inc as co-chief executive, as the world's largest hedge fund tries to settle a leadership plan in doubt. (on.wsj.com/1RapCaM)

- Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Thursday approved final plans from military service branches and the U.S. Special Operations Command to open up all combat positions to women, without exceptions, the Pentagon said. (on.wsj.com/1P2W8UK)

- Chinese shipping majors Cosco Group, China Merchants Group and ICBC Financial Leasing Co have placed orders for 30 giant Valemax vessels worth a combined $2.5 billion, people involved in the matter said Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1RD5mZA)