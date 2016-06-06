June 6 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. officials appear poised to make history by approving
the first private space mission to go beyond Earth's orbit,
according to people familiar with the details. (on.wsj.com/1U3aB9d)
- The U.S. Federal Reserve's plans for raising short-term
interest rates went on hold after Friday's dismal jobs report,
with officials now wanting to wait and see whether the economy
remains on track before they make a move. (on.wsj.com/1U39Rkh)
- Hillary Clinton won the Puerto Rico Democratic primary on
Sunday, moving her a step closer to prevailing over her rival,
Bernie Sanders, in the fight for her party's presidential
nomination. (on.wsj.com/1U39Wo5)
- SoftBank Group Corp is set to sell most of its
stake in GungHo Online Entertainment in a deal valued
about 73 billion yen, or roughly $685 million. (on.wsj.com/1U3bq1H)
