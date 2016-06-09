June 9 The following are the top stories in the
- George Soros has returned to trading after a long hiatus,
lured by opportunities to profit from what he sees as coming
economic troubles. Anticipating weakness in various markets, the
billionaire hedge fund founder recently directed a series of
big, bearish investment, according to people close to the
matter.
- With the Democratic primary behind her, Hillary Clinton in
an interview says she plans to put Republican Donald Trump's
economic record and agenda at the center of her campaign.
- Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc is in talks to
merge with AmSurg Corp, a deal that would bring
together two big providers of physician and other healthcare
services with a combined value of more than $9 billion.
- Uber Technologies Inc has held talks with Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV about a potential partnership
involving self-driving car technology, people familiar with the
matter said.
- Ralph Lauren's new CEO Stefan Larsson has poached
Jane Hamilton Nielsen, a top executive from rival Coach Inc
, to join his team. This is part of a broader management
shakeup at the luxury brand, according to people familiar with
the matter.
