June 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- George Soros has returned to trading after a long hiatus, lured by opportunities to profit from what he sees as coming economic troubles. Anticipating weakness in various markets, the billionaire hedge fund founder recently directed a series of big, bearish investment, according to people close to the matter. (on.wsj.com/1WFKLvd)

- With the Democratic primary behind her, Hillary Clinton in an interview says she plans to put Republican Donald Trump's economic record and agenda at the center of her campaign. (on.wsj.com/1WFKRmE)

- Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc is in talks to merge with AmSurg Corp, a deal that would bring together two big providers of physician and other healthcare services with a combined value of more than $9 billion. (on.wsj.com/1WFL7SC)

- Uber Technologies Inc has held talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV about a potential partnership involving self-driving car technology, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1WFKZCx)

- Ralph Lauren's new CEO Stefan Larsson has poached Jane Hamilton Nielsen, a top executive from rival Coach Inc , to join his team. This is part of a broader management shakeup at the luxury brand, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1WFLE79) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)