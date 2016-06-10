June 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation to stem Puerto Rico's escalating debt crisis, capping an unusually bipartisan course on a fraught and technically complex compromise measure, following months of internal wrangling. (on.wsj.com/25QbNlp)

- Twitter Inc has notified millions of users that their accounts are at risk of being taken over after a database containing nearly 33 million purported usernames and passwords for the social-blogging service was made public Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/25QdP4U)

- Thomas Perkins, one of the founding fathers of modern venture capital investing, died on Tuesday at the age of 84 at his home in Belvedere, California, according to the Marin County coroner's office. (on.wsj.com/25QdE9X)

- U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, via a video released by the Clinton campaign, after Obama met with Clinton's Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders earlier in the day. (on.wsj.com/25QdShj)

- U.S. auto safety investigators are reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla Motors Inc's Model S cars, a government spokesman said on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/25QcIm2) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)