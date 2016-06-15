June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan joined Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in rejecting Donald Trump's call for a ban on Muslim immigration in the wake of the Orlando shootings. (on.wsj.com/1S4NyWX)

- The U.S. Democratic presidential race officially came to an end with Hillary Clinton winning the District of Columbia's primary. (on.wsj.com/1S4OqLi)

- Uber Technologies is turning to the so-called leveraged-loan market for the first time to raise as much as $2 billion in a sign of the popular ride-sharing network's hunger for cash as it expands around the world. (on.wsj.com/1S4Pf6P)

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, who has been out of the public eye for more than a year, paid a visit to Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures movie studio in Hollywood, according to a letter made public from Viacom's lead independent director on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1S4OYRi) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)