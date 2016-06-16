June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and officials lowered projections of how much they'll raise them in the coming years, reflecting concerns about persistently slow growth and low inflation. (on.wsj.com/25YPbTd)

- Tencent Holdings Ltd is nearing a deal to buy the Finnish maker of the popular "Clash of Clans" game in a deal that values the company at more than $9 billion, said people familiar with the matter, a move that could thrust the Chinese internet giant atop the fast-growing and lucrative mobile-games industry.(on.wsj.com/25YPvl7)

- Pregnant women infected with Zika in their third trimesters may not face a major risk that their babies will develop abnormalities linked to the virus, according to a study, published by public-health scientists in Colombia and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the New England Journal of Medicine. (on.wsj.com/25YPMo9)

- Envision Healthcare Holdings and AmSurg agreed to merge, in a deal that will create a company providing a range of hospital-related services worth some $10 billion. (on.wsj.com/25YPA8o)

