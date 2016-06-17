June 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dozens of State Department officials protested this week against U.S. policy in Syria, signing an internal document calling for targeted military strikes against the Damascus government and urging regime change as the only way to defeat Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1UZrXRy)

- A two-year campaign by the United States and other countries to defeat Islamic State has failed to disrupt its capability to carry out terrorist attacks, CIA Director John Brennan said. (on.wsj.com/1UZryyt)

- A lawmaker from the UK's main opposition Labour Party, Jo Cox, died Thursday after a brutal attack on the street in northern England, prompting a halt to official campaigning ahead of next week's referendum on EU membership. (on.wsj.com/1UZrKOa)

- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements moved to replace five board members of Viacom Inc, deepening turmoil in the mogul's $40 billion media empire and setting up a likely legal battle over corporate governance. (on.wsj.com/1UZsinr)