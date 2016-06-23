June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twilio Inc raised more than it expected in its initial public offering, an optimistic sign for the dozens of other technology companies that have been valued at more than $1 billion in private fundraising. (on.wsj.com/28NXqGT)

- House Democrats wrested control of the chamber Wednesday to demand votes on new curbs on gun ownership in a protest inspired by civil-rights demonstrations that led to a loud confrontation with Republicans on the chamber's floor. (on.wsj.com/28NzpAJ)

- The ramifications of the U.K.'s referendum Thursday on European Union membership will spill through Britain's politics, Europe's brittle economy and the world's restive financial markets. (on.wsj.com/28QH3xT)

- Tesla Motors Inc's plan to acquire SolarCity Corp got a cold reception from investors and analysts, who raised concerns the takeover could prove a diversion for the electric-car maker and worsen both companies' strained finances. (on.wsj.com/28NXu9F)