- Twilio Inc raised more than it expected in its
initial public offering, an optimistic sign for the dozens of
other technology companies that have been valued at more than $1
billion in private fundraising. (on.wsj.com/28NXqGT)
- House Democrats wrested control of the chamber Wednesday
to demand votes on new curbs on gun ownership in a protest
inspired by civil-rights demonstrations that led to a loud
confrontation with Republicans on the chamber's floor. (on.wsj.com/28NzpAJ)
- The ramifications of the U.K.'s referendum Thursday on
European Union membership will spill through Britain's politics,
Europe's brittle economy and the world's restive financial
markets. (on.wsj.com/28QH3xT)
- Tesla Motors Inc's plan to acquire SolarCity Corp
got a cold reception from investors and analysts, who
raised concerns the takeover could prove a diversion for the
electric-car maker and worsen both companies' strained finances.
(on.wsj.com/28NXu9F)
