June 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Britons voted to leave the European Union, UK broadcasters
forecast, a startling rebuke that threatens to spark political
turmoil in the UK, weaken a continent already strained by
multiple crises and rattle global financial markets (on.wsj.com/291ZbAU)
- The White House is pushing to ease the way for companies
to complete deals with Iran, aiming to cement the landmark
nuclear agreement reached last year and make it difficult for
future administrations to undo it, senior U.S. officials said.
(on.wsj.com/28TZP7j)
- The largest U.S. banks have significantly bolstered their
defenses against an economic downturn, and could continue
lending even during a deep recession, the Federal Reserve said.
(on.wsj.com/28ORVIM)
- A deadlocked Supreme Court on Thursday killed President
Barack Obama's plan to defer deportation and provide work
authorization for millions of illegal immigrants, pushing the
issue to the forefront of the 2016 election. (on.wsj.com/292f2Q2)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)