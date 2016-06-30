June 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Big U.S. banks won permission from regulators Wednesday to boost dividends and buybacks, offering investors some welcome news after the sector got hammered when the UK voted last week to exit the European Union. on.wsj.com/297hULR

- Puerto Rico has suffered a population slide that is steeper and more financially disastrous than in any U.S. state since the end of World War II. on.wsj.com/297hViL

- The death toll wrought by three suicide bombers at Turkey's busiest airport rose Wednesday to 42 as the country grappled with what its leaders called a suspected Islamic State offensive that has pulled it deeper into the Middle East's turmoil. on.wsj.com/297hVzo

- Airbnb Inc lined up investors for a new funding round and an employee stock sale that will value the room-rental website at up to $30 billion and help defer an initial public offering, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/297i9GP

- For years, the thousands of U.S. dealers selling General Motors Co vehicles were saddled with large cars and trucks when customers were looking for small vehicles. Now, as U.S. auto sales climb to a record pace, many of these same dealers say they are begging for pick-up trucks and sport-utility vehicles. on.wsj.com/297icCk (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar Bengaluru)