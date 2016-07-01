July 1 The following are the top stories in the
- Apple Inc is in talks to acquire Tidal, a
streaming-music service run by rap mogul Jay Z, according to
people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/29aBeYu
- Mondelez International Inc made a roughly $23
billion bid for Hershey Co in an effort to create the
world's largest candy maker at a time when both companies' sales
are under pressure. on.wsj.com/29aBHtO
- Nearly half of Williams Cos board members quit
Thursday after they failed to oust the company's chief executive
following its collapsed merger deal with rival pipeline operator
Energy Transfer Equity LP. on.wsj.com/29aBLK5
- U.S. auto-safety regulators are investigating what is
believed to be the first fatal crash involving a Tesla Motors
Inc car that was driving itself, an incident that is
likely to ratchet up scrutiny of a technology that has been
evolving with little oversight. on.wsj.com/29aBAyj
- A jury in Silicon Valley on Thursday delivered a
resounding victory to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
finding that Oracle Corp should pay the computer maker
$3 billion in damages - the full amount it sought for actions
that contributed to the decline of a once-lucrative line of
high-end computers. on.wsj.com/29aBQxx
