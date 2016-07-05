July 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Britain's vote to leave the EU has produced dire predictions for the UK economy. The damage to the rest of Europe could be more immediate and potentially more serious. Nowhere is the risk concentrated more heavily than in the Italian banking sector. on.wsj.com/29cz6xi

- During a rare spate of attacks in Jordan recently, Western officials in the capital Amman intercepted messages from Islamic State leaders urging supporters to spread terror at home rather than join militants across the border in Syria. on.wsj.com/29kQdzC

- The Fourth of July weekend has often been the time for Hollywood to launch some of its biggest hits. But new releases "The Legend of Tarzan" and "The BFG" are the latest examples of big-budget disappointments this summer. on.wsj.com/29saTsS

- Beepi, a Silicon Valley company selling used vehicles on a mobile app or website, will launch a new service this week that delivers cars to buyers nearly anywhere in the U.S. regardless of where the vehicle currently resides. on.wsj.com/29cF0yF

- Snapchat has become a digital mecca for high-school and college-age students, allowing them to send disappearing photos and videos. Now, the "older folks" are arriving in force, whether they are parents spying on their kids, or professionals trying out another social-media platform. on.wsj.com/29k4jRF