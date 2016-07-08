July 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Eleven police officers were shot by two snipers in Dallas Thursday night during a protest over police brutality, leaving three officers dead and seven wounded and throwing the city into chaos. on.wsj.com/29rl1Q3

- Legislation to make the bankruptcy of a big bank more feasible is gaining steam, which could help large U.S. financial firms counter criticism that they remain "too big to fail." on.wsj.com/29mzB9E

- House Republicans said they would ask for a new FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information, this one focused on whether she lied to Congress about her handling of classified information, raising the likelihood the controversy over her private email system will continue through the fall elections. on.wsj.com/29omDaU

- Government bond yields have plummeted this week, but mortgage rates haven't fallen so fast. For now, that should bolster bank profits from making mortgages. on.wsj.com/29S7dwO