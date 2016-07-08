July 8 The following are the top stories in the
- Eleven police officers were shot by two snipers in Dallas
Thursday night during a protest over police brutality, leaving
three officers dead and seven wounded and throwing the city into
chaos.
- Legislation to make the bankruptcy of a big bank more
feasible is gaining steam, which could help large U.S. financial
firms counter criticism that they remain "too big to fail."
- House Republicans said they would ask for a new FBI probe
into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information, this
one focused on whether she lied to Congress about her handling
of classified information, raising the likelihood the
controversy over her private email system will continue through
the fall elections.
- Government bond yields have plummeted this week, but
mortgage rates haven't fallen so fast. For now, that should
bolster bank profits from making mortgages.
