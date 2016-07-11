July 11 The following are the top stories in the
- Kinder Morgan said it is selling a 50 percent
stake in a 7,600-mile natural-gas pipeline system to utility
Southern Co. for $1.47 billion. on.wsj.com/29ymmDp
- The International Monetary Fund said the eurozone will
grow at slower pace in coming years due to political and
economic uncertainty following the U.K. vote to leave the
European Union. on.wsj.com/29ymQJS
- Japanese messaging-app operator Line Corp priced
its dual initial public offering in New York and Tokyo at the
top end of its range due to strong demand, raising $1.14
billion. on.wsj.com/29ymxyL
- Excess industrial production capacity is a global issue
that has depressed international commerce and harmed workers,
trade ministers from the Group of 20 industrial and developing
nations said after meeting in China. on.wsj.com/29ymX8n
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)