July 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors is fighting to get equipment and inventory from Clark-Cutler-McDermott, a family-owned auto parts supplier that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, saying a contract dispute threatens to shut down 19 GM assembly plants in North America and lead to "tens of millions of dollars in losses." on.wsj.com/29AMBcC

- The U.K.'s Conservative Party made Home Secretary Theresa May prime-minister-to-be Monday, ending three weeks of leadership turmoil and political backbiting that began when Britons voted last month to leave the European Union. on.wsj.com/29AMbTH

- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Motors breached securities laws by failing to disclose to investors a fatal crash in May involving an electric car that was driving itself. on.wsj.com/29AN0vq

- "Pokémon Go", which was released less than a week ago, boosted the market value of Nintendo Co by $9 billion in just a few days. Its sudden success is raising questions about the privacy and security technologies fueling the game, as well as the physical risks of playing it. on.wsj.com/29ANl1f

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)