July 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has reached a deal to
buy UK-based chip designer ARM Holdings Plc in an
all-cash deal valued at more than $32 billion, according to a
person familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2a1olkP
- Volkswagen AG executives in the United States
have pledged to compensate hundreds of American franchise
dealers who have been damaged by the emissions scandal,
according to dealers who met with the company on Friday. on.wsj.com/2a1ouon
- At a mid-June dinner with a delegation of Saudi Arabia
officials, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated his
kingdom aimed to do more Silicon Valley deals like the $3.5
billion investment in Uber Technologies Inc announced
two weeks earlier, according to a person who attended the feast
hosted at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel. on.wsj.com/2a1piK0
- A gunman fatally shot three police officers and wounded
three others before being killed by police in Baton Rouge,
Louisiana, on Sunday morning, the second deadly multiple
shooting to target police in 10 days. on.wsj.com/1ejfriJ
- The failed coup attempt in Turkey has fueled a sharp
conflict with Washington over the fate of a Turkish cleric in
the United States, while posing a broader challenge to the
West's efforts to fight terror and promote liberal democracy. on.wsj.com/2a1psAT
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)