- Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Africa's retailing giant but little-known outside the continent, has made its first foray into the United States, agreeing to pay $2.4 billion for Sleepy's owner Mattress Firm Holding Corp .(on.wsj.com/2b6yNHW)

- Britain's top corruption investigator has opened a formal probe into plane maker Airbus Group's use of consultants, escalating an investigation that has been simmering for months. (on.wsj.com/2b6yIUE)

- Belgian authorities have opened a probe following a weekend machete attack on two police officers in the city of Charleroi, the latest assault in what has become a relentless summer-long barrage. (on.wsj.com/2b6zBg5)

- Bitfinex, the digital-currency exchange that lost $65 million to hackers last week, plans to spread the losses among all its users, including those not directly affected by the hack. (on.wsj.com/2b6zH7r)