- Online lender LendingClub Corp said Monday that its finance chief had resigned to pursue a new opportunity, a management shift that comes three months after the company ousted its founder and CEO. on.wsj.com/2ba0GyG

- A federal appeals court in Manhattan upheld a decision preventing Ecuadorean plaintiffs from enforcing a multibillion-dollar award against Chevron Corp, a significant win for the oil giant in a legal dispute that has lasted decades on.wsj.com/2b9ZvQ1

- Barclays PLC agreed to pay $100 million to end investigations by 43 states and the District of Columbia into its alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate benchmark in the mid-2000s. on.wsj.com/2ba0rUw

- A power outage at Delta Air Lines Inc grounded thousands of passengers world-wide during the height of the summer travel season, wreaking havoc on the carrier's reservations system and drawing attention to antiquated technology that has plagued many airlines. on.wsj.com/2ba0sI0

