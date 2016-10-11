Oct 11 The following are the top stories in the
- Samsung Electronics Co's recall of one of its
most advanced smartphones descended further into confusion, as
the technology giant halted production and distribution of the
Galaxy Note 7 while investigators probed recent reports of
overheating batteries on devices that were supposed to be safe.
- One of Theranos Inc's biggest financial backers has sued
the embattled startup and its founder for allegedly lying to
attract its nearly $100 million investment, according to a fund
- Didi Chuxing, China's ride-hailing champion, after besting
Uber Technologies Inc, appears to be facing a tougher
- Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat company by
sales, on Monday said it took a 5 percent stake in Beyond Meat,
a purveyor of plant-based burger patties that seek to replicate
- Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell
McAdam said the carrier doesn't plan to walk away from its
acquisition of Yahoo Inc after a 2014 security breach
was revealed, but he did leave the door open to possibly
- Facebook Inc announced the commercial launch of
Workplace by Facebook, its enterprise tool for companies that
allows workers to chat and collaborate with each other. The tool
was called Facebook at Work while it was in testing for nearly
- The U.S. safety watchdog endorsed the decision by Samsung
Electronics Co to suspend sales of its combustible
- U.S. aviation-safety officials on Monday said flyers
should not use any Samsung Electronics Co Galaxy Note 7
cellphones on flights, expanding their guidance to include
