BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
- Verizon Communications Inc signaled it may demand to renegotiate its $4.8 billion deal for Yahoo Inc following the internet company's recent disclosure of a data breach that affected more than 500 million accounts. on.wsj.com/2db0wuo
- Consumer-products giant Unilever Plc is raising its UK prices for everything from mayonnaise to shampoo after months of discreet increases amid a Brexit-triggered currency rout that threatens Britons' buying power. on.wsj.com/2db0kLL
- Xerox Corp's largest individual shareholder, billionaire Darwin Deason, has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block the copier and services giant from splitting itself into two public companies. on.wsj.com/2db0EKE
- Amazon.com Inc plans to hire 20 percent more seasonal workers for its U.S. warehouses this holiday season as some competitors have kept hiring steady. on.wsj.com/2db1sPo
- Samsung Electronics Co said it expects about another $3 billion in lost income from to its move to scrap the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phone, raising the financial impact of the crisis to the equivalent of about half of its profit last year in the mobile division. on.wsj.com/2db2ElZ
- RSP Permian Inc on Thursday said it agreed to acquire Silver Hill Energy Partners LLC and Silver Hill E&P II LLC for about $2.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2db1VS1
- HP Inc announced plans that include generating a bit less cash than analysts had anticipated in the next fiscal year while moving to further reduce the company's head count. on.wsj.com/2db2Guj
- SoftBank Group Corp said Thursday that it was planning to invest in the technology sector through a fund that the Japanese internet and telecommunications conglomerate aims to make among the largest of its kind in the world. on.wsj.com/2db3NKp (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.