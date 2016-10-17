Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A diverse coalition of Iraqi forces launched a long-awaited offensive against Islamic State in Mosul, one of the last major cities still controlled by the militant group. on.wsj.com/2dZIHjQ

- Hillary Clinton is consolidating a substantial lead over Donald Trump less than a month before Election Day, picking up support from women and swing voters as the Republican navigates growing allegations of unwanted sexual contact, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. on.wsj.com/2dZIhdb

- The batteries used in Samsung Electronics' troubled Galaxy Note 7 were tested by a lab that belongs to the South Korean electronics giant, a practice that sets it apart from other smartphone manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2dZJZLF

- The Republican headquarters in Orange County, N.C., was firebombed and sprayed with graffiti overnight, said local officials in the town of Hillsborough. on.wsj.com/2dZJvoG

- More senior executives are slated to say they are leaving McDonald's Corp this week as the burger giant reshapes its leadership team in an apparent effort to revive sales. on.wsj.com/2dZLUzA

- Constellation Brands Inc is close to an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal valued at about 1 billion Canadian dollars ($760 million. on.wsj.com/2dZMldn

- A global pact to limit planet-warming emissions is likely to force manufacturers of air conditioners and refrigerators to consider passing the additional cost of alternative coolants to consumers. on.wsj.com/2dZIXiJ