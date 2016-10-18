Oct 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Netflix Inc blew through its forecast for
subscriber additions in the September quarter, reassuring
investors who were skittish about the streaming giant's growth
trajectory and sending its shares soaring 20 percent in
after-hours trading. on.wsj.com/2e3i5hM
- Caterpillar Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Doug
Oberhelman will retire earlier than expected, leaving company
veteran Jim Umpleby to battle a historic sales slump after
ill-timed bets on China and mining equipment. on.wsj.com/2e3jftu
- Kurdish and Iraqi forces captured 17 villages around Mosul
on Monday, Iraq's military said, but Islamic State slowed their
advance with heavy mortar fire that signaled a potentially
fierce battle for the militant group's last major stronghold in
Iraq. on.wsj.com/2e3gAQL
- Visa Inc said Chief Executive Charles Scharf is
resigning after advising the board that he can no longer spend
enough time in San Francisco "to do the job effectively." on.wsj.com/2e3fvsc
- A State Department official in 2015 tried to keep the
Federal Bureau of Investigation from marking a Hillary Clinton
email as classified, according to documents that reveal the
extent to which officials sought to reduce the number of
messages judged to contain national secrets. on.wsj.com/2e3gtEO
- The Ecuadorean government declined late Monday to say
whether it had cut off internet access to WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange, but said it would continue providing him asylum,
as they have in their London embassy since 2012. on.wsj.com/2e3j0ig
- PepsiCo Inc is doubling down on its health push,
announcing new targets Monday to reduce sugar, salt and fat in
its beverages and snacks by 2025. on.wsj.com/2e3hY5I
- Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris said he is prepared to
invest in troubled Brazilian telecom Oi SA, which
filed the country's largest-ever bankruptcy protection request
earlier this year, if a recovery plan his team is working on
with a group of the firm's major bondholders is accepted by
creditors and shareholders. on.wsj.com/2e3h0GP
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)