Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Months before Salesforce.com Inc considered buying Twitter Inc, the company was looking at more than a dozen acquisition targets that didn't include the social media giant, according to an internal presentation for its board members. on.wsj.com/2dpv7Qo

- Ecuador's decision to pull the plug on Julian Assange's internet connection has highlighted the isolation of WikiLeaks, the organization he founded to expose the inner workings of governments and other powerful institutions. on.wsj.com/2efOui6

- U.S. labor unions are plowing money into the 2016 elections at an unprecedented rate, largely in an effort to help elect Hillary Clinton and give Democrats a majority in the Senate. on.wsj.com/2ejis31

- Representatives of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio contacted the Justice Department in July immediately after the government alleged some money embezzled from a Malaysian government fund financed his film "The Wolf of Wall Street," his spokesman said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2ejiPui

- Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday delayed selling a 10-year bond after S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on its credit rating to negative from stable, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2ejiZlz

- The third and final presidential debate Wednesday presents Republican nominee Donald Trump with a last chance to address tens of millions of voters and recast a race in which polls show his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, is pulling away. on.wsj.com/2ejkS1N

- Private-equity firm Metropoulos & Co, which brought Hostess Brands out of liquidation three years ago, is the first outside investor in Utz Quality Foods Inc which makes several brands of potato chips, pretzels and cheese snacks. on.wsj.com/2ejhQue (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)