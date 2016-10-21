Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A former National Security Agency contractor amassed at
least 500 million pages of government records, including
top-secret information about military operations, by stealing
documents bit by bit over two decades, the Justice Department
alleged in a court filing submitted Thursday. on.wsj.com/2edCrov
- Donald Trump, in a rally in Ohio on Thursday, compared his
reluctance to accept a possible loss in the presidential
election to Democrat Al Gore's fight over the 2000 presidential
election. on.wsj.com/2edCWyW
- Iraqi special forces reclaimed a strategically important
town from Islamic State on Thursday and joined Kurdish fighters
in opening a new front against Islamic State, while the U.S.
suffered its first combat death since the start of the Mosul
offensive. on.wsj.com/2edGFMQ
- A heightened emphasis by banking regulators and
law-enforcement officials on financial misconduct may be
constraining global growth, some officials warn. on.wsj.com/2edE7yh
- A dozen miles off the southwestern edge of Africa's
Atlantic coast, a 285-ton vacuum machine operating 400 feet
below sea level is sucking some of the world's most valuable
diamonds from the ocean floor. on.wsj.com/2edDy7U
- PayPal announced Thursday that it had struck an
agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to make
PayPal a one-click payment option on the Chinese e-commerce
giant's AliExpress marketplace for consumers. on.wsj.com/2edDRPW
- The U.N.'s General Assembly met informally Thursday to
discuss whether to take steps to override the Security Council
on the Syrian conflict, as the council remains deadlocked over
how to bring an end to the bombing of the northern city of
Aleppo. on.wsj.com/2edEU2t
- Hong Kong was bracing for the impact of Typhoon Haima on
Friday, as one of the strongest storms to hit the city this year
shut down the stock market and disrupted flights. on.wsj.com/2edDKEa
