- The contrasting approaches in India highlight fundamental
differences in how the streaming giants - Netflix and
Amazon - are pursuing international growth, as the U.S.
market gradually matures. on.wsj.com/2fz2qpC
- Jeff Immelt, the chairman and chief executive of General
Electric, said the purchase of Baker Hughes would
help the industrial giant bulk up and weather a prolonged slump
in the energy industry. on.wsj.com/2fz0rBL
- The Justice Department said in a letter to lawmakers
Monday it would work with the FBI to resolve the Clinton email
investigation as soon as possible, but the message appeared
unlikely to tamp down the emotions surrounding the issue. on.wsj.com/2fyX7Gy
- Easy credit and fiscal stimulus are inflating prices and
volatility across Chinese financial markets. Some Chinese
leaders worry the investing binge has gone too far, producing
hazardous economic side effects. on.wsj.com/2fz4AFU
- CenturyLink Inc. on Monday said it reached a
cash-and-stock deal to buy Level 3 Communications Inc
for roughly $25 billion, a marriage that would give the
communications companies more heft to weather a competitive
landscape. on.wsj.com/2fz1eTb
- Many companies doing business in the European Union could
face big changes as the EU moves ahead with an effort to keep
multinationals such as Apple Inc. from taking advantage
of discrepancies in tax codes across the 28-nation bloc. on.wsj.com/2fz5LVu
- The Bank of Japan revised down its inflation forecasts
Tuesday following a raft of poor data, but held off expanding
stimulus in a sign that Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has set the bar
much higher for taking action. on.wsj.com/2fz1xxr
- Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial is forging
partnerships in the U.S., Europe and Asia, building a global
network of merchants that accept its payment-services mobile
app. on.wsj.com/2fz1B09
- Colonial Pipeline Co shut down a major gasoline and diesel
artery that runs through Shelby County, Ala. after a fire
injured several workers in the area. on.wsj.com/2fz31ri
- Data-mining software firm Palantir Technologies Inc.
prevailed in a lawsuit against the U.S. Army that means the
company could be eligible for a $200 million contract. on.wsj.com/2fz2F3P
