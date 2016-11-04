Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal prosecutors, after a lengthy probe, are nearing
possible criminal charges for price-collusion in the
generic-drug industry. on.wsj.com/2fkWgqw
- Investors who saw Turkey as a free-market beacon among
emerging nations now worry its focus on rooting out enemies
endangers domestic financial institutions and trust in its
economic management. on.wsj.com/2fkWttO
- A new U.S. ambassador to the Philippines was sworn in, as
the Americans vowed to continue their commitment to an alliance
with Manila, as strains have flared between the two countries. on.wsj.com/2fl0rmj
- Two U.S. Special Forces troops and at least 30 Afghans
were killed during a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan's
Kunduz province, officials said. on.wsj.com/2fkW3Ur
- Lebanon's new president asked former Prime Minister Saad
Hariri to form the next government, elevating a longtime Saudi
ally as part of a political compromise with the Iran-backed
militant group Hezbollah. on.wsj.com/2fkR9GS
- Russia's military said that anti-government rebels in the
besieged Syrian city of Aleppo were sabotaging a planned
"humanitarian pause" in fighting. on.wsj.com/2fkW9Lt
- The U.S. Department of Education levied a fine of nearly
$2.4 million against Pennsylvania State University, in
connection with the school's handling of sexual assault
allegations against former assistant football coach Jerry
Sandusky. on.wsj.com/2fkWMon
- General Motors expects to add $2 billion in
operating profit from non-core businesses such as vehicle
financing programs and car accessories by 2019, a top executive
said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2fkWHkH
- Alphabet Inc's Google hit back at European Union
accusations that it abuses its dominant position with its
internet shopping and advertising services, ramping up its fight
back against the bloc's regulators. on.wsj.com/2fkX26P
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and all their surrogates
fanned out across battleground states on Thursday with the same
mission: to energize and turn out their voters. on.wsj.com/2fl0cYq
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)