- Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump
crisscrossed the presidential battlefield on Monday in a final
effort to maximize turnout from their supporters on Election
Day, providing a frantic close to an already volatile race. on.wsj.com/2fVW6Zr
- China removed its high-profile, reformist finance minister
from the post in a shuffle that comes as President Xi Jinping
positions trusted allies in key roles and Beijing prioritizes
short-term growth over major overhauls. on.wsj.com/2fVT1Zf
- Tesla Motors Inc next year will stop providing
unlimited free access to its fast-charging stations for new
buyers of its electric vehicles, a move intended to help pay for
the charging network and the launch of a cheaper and
higher-volume electric sedan.
- Iran plans to sign a preliminary $6 billion deal with
France's Total SA on Tuesday to help develop an
offshore gas field, an agreement that would mark the first
Western energy investment there since international sanctions
were lifted this year.
- The Commerce Department on Monday launched two new
investigations into whether Chinese steelmakers are shipping
metal to the U.S. via Vietnam to evade U.S. import tariffs.
- CBS Corp has retained banks Moelis & Co and
Goldman Sachs to advise the company on a possible merger
with Viacom Inc.
- The Federal Maritime Commission, the U.S. maritime
watchdog, has seen no evidence of price-fixing by the recently
formed ocean-shipping alliances and expects more industry
consolidation.
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking
into whether big banks have been mishandling securities in the
arcane but sizable market for American depositary receipts.
