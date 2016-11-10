Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the
- President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
Al Sisi on Wednesday and will have his first post election
meeting with President Barack Obama on Thursday to discuss the
transfer of power between their two administrations in January.
on.wsj.com/2fEdr6z
- Shaken by the election results, Democrats are pointing to
Hillary Clinton's defeat in the presidential race as a
repudiation of the party's message, candidates and reliance on
high-dollar donations. on.wsj.com/2fEgaNA
- Thousands of protesters packed the area around Trump Tower
in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night, chanting slogans
against President-elect Donald Trump. Demonstrators marched in
other cities around the country, including San Francisco,
Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Seattle, Austin, Texas, and
Portland, Ore. In Chicago, thousands massed outside Trump Tower.
on.wsj.com/2fzBgvY
- Executives world-wide encountered a political and economic
landscape radically changed by Donald Trump's surprise election,
which reverberated through the energy, health-care and
manufacturing sectors. on.wsj.com/2ekG7DZ
- Yahoo Inc is evaluating whether an unidentified
hacker has access to its user account data, following a 2014
hack that resulted in the theft of more than 500 million user
account records. on.wsj.com/2eDYX3W
- Donald Trump's surprise victory is injecting a wave of
uncertainty into a global climate conference that began this
week in Marrakesh, Morocco. on.wsj.com/2elys8n
- European populists seized on Donald Trump's election
Wednesday as evidence of a sea change that will help sweep away
the continent's political establishment and carry them to power.
on.wsj.com/2fmCNFh
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday named 84 new
partners, a smaller crop of executives than in years past as
core businesses remain challenged. on.wsj.com/2fEjCYg
- Mexico's government, amid a record decline in the peso,
rushed to reassure both its own citizens and foreign investors
that the country was on solid footing in facing the fallout of
Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential
election. on.wsj.com/2eEbKUe
