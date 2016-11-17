Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the
- Donald Trump's son-in-law, who became a close adviser in
the presidential campaign, is likely to take a top White House
job, people familiar with the presidential transition say. on.wsj.com/2f22ucL
- Tyler Shultz says he wanted to shield the reputation of
former Secretary of State George Shultz, a Theranos director and
his grandfather. His efforts opened a rift in the family. on.wsj.com/2fXhYiS
- President-elect Donald Trump is making overtures to
Democrats as his transition efforts ramp up, meeting with New
York Mayor Bill de Blasio and signaling support for a
public-works building program similar to one his partisan
opponents have long favored. on.wsj.com/2eHGKYn
- China's currency dropped to the lowest level in eight
years Wednesday, extending a rapid decline over the course of a
few days and demonstrating what officials and analysts say is
the government's increasing tolerance of a cheaper yuan as it
combats a lagging economy and growing asset bubbles. on.wsj.com/2fVnpjJ
- Businesses will watch to see if phone giant AT&T Inc
can push its merger with Time Warner Inc through a
still-undefined presidency. Cabinet appointments will help
determine the outcome. on.wsj.com/2eGzOLe
- The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a legally
armed black motorist during a traffic stop in a Twin Cities
suburb has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, Ramsey
County Attorney John Choi said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2ghkq8i
- Facebook Inc said it has uncovered several more
flawed measurements related to how consumers interact with
content, raising more questions about the metrics marketers lean
on to decide whether to buy ads on the social media network. on.wsj.com/2ggxPxx
