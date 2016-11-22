Nov 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he has ordered
his transition team to draft a list of executive actions he
could take "on day one to restore our laws and bring back our
jobs". on.wsj.com/2gaZhbI
- Rather than kill Nafta, Donald Trump and his advisers
appear set to push for substantial changes to the treaty
governing U.S. trade with Mexico and Canada, an effort that
could prove difficult to negotiate and perilous to the regional
economy. on.wsj.com/2fUXMPD
- U.S. companies are barred from doing business with people
and entities named on the government's designated-terrorist
list. The firm that touts the Butterball turkey is being
investigated over such alleged ties. on.wsj.com/2fiMX8p
- An international race to lower corporate taxes is back in
the global spotlight after Britain recommitted to slashing rates
and as the election of Donald Trump puts U.S. corporate-tax
overhauls on the front burner. on.wsj.com/2gdOBuB
- Small companies have been among the biggest winners since
Election Day, with the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks up
11 percent, as investors bet on a rollback of taxes and
regulations and more infrastructure spending. on.wsj.com/2fKQyjM
- Amazon.com has been in talks for live game rights
with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball,
the National Football League and more. on.wsj.com/2eZJ4dy
- Abigail Johnson will succeed her father as chairman of
Fidelity Investments early next month, solidifying her control
of the Boston money manager. on.wsj.com/2fW0wfG
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)