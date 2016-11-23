Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump indicated that he was unlikely to disentangle himself from his business empire as fully as he previously suggested, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest while president. on.wsj.com/2fDEkpZ

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 19000 for the first time, extending a stretch of milestones for major U.S. stock indexes. on.wsj.com/2gdNXiR

- A handful of doctors, many with close ties to John Kapoor's Insys Therapeutics, are responsible for outsize levels of prescriptions for Subsys, a form of the opioid fentanyl. Officials in more than 15 jurisdictions are investigating Insys' business practices. on.wsj.com/2gismTL

- As department stores gear up for the holiday shopping frenzy that unofficially gets underway this week, behind the scenes they have been locked in a battle with some big-name suppliers over rampant discounting. on.wsj.com/2gGBmGg

- President-elect Donald Trump is leaning toward asking former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney to be his secretary of state, according to people familiar with the deliberations. on.wsj.com/2fCFDFI

- Former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Brady Dougan plans to launch a merchant bank in early 2017 and has lined up a $3 billion investment to seed the venture, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2f49ydK

- China is moving swiftly to capitalize in Asia on the apparent collapse of a landmark U.S.-backed Pacific trade agreement, saying it hopes now to conclude its own Asia-wide trade pact in a step to broaden its influence as priorities shift under a new administration in Washington. on.wsj.com/2gFYtkk