Nov 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President-elect Donald Trump dismissed charges that his
victory was illegitimate, lashing out on Twitter at critics who
point to Hillary Clinton's lead of more than two million votes
in the national popular vote as evidence. on.wsj.com/2gzPrl7
- The death of Fidel Castro is putting unexpected pressure
on President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on earlier
promises to reverse the recent openings to Cuba made by
President Barack Obama. on.wsj.com/2gwASh3
- Corporations are scrambling to retool their lobbying
efforts as Republicans, preparing for control of the House,
Senate and White House come January, hope to break the partisan
logjam that has blocked the passage of legislation for six
years. on.wsj.com/2fGovRX
- So-called peak oil demand is a mind-bending scenario that
global producers such as Royal Dutch Shell and
state-owned Saudi Aramco are beginning to quietly anticipate. on.wsj.com/2fSRqjg
- High-quality bonds and financial stocks that had moved in
lockstep before Donald Trump's election are going their separate
ways, an example of how Trump's win has reshuffled markets in a
way not seen since the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2fUjEdA
- The World Trade Organization as early as Monday is
expected to rule that Boeing Co has been granted illegal
state subsidies for its newest long-range jetliner, according to
people familiar with the finding. here
- Francois Fillon, a free market social conservative, won
France's center-right primary by a landslide, positioning him as
the leading presidential candidate to take on National Front
leader Marine Le Pen in next spring's election. on.wsj.com/2gw2HGi
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)