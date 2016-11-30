Nov 30 The following are the top stories in the
- President-elect Donald Trump will name long-time banker
and former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as Treasury
secretary, turning to a campaign loyalist and fundraiser for the
incoming administration's top economic cabinet post, a
transition official said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2fK56fO
- Residents of Chapeco, Brazil, struggle with news that a
plane crash has decimated their soccer team, Chapecoense, a
scrappy bunch of no-names, who clawed their way into the top
ranks of Brazilian soccer, and were preparing for the biggest
match of their lives. on.wsj.com/2guv8oO
- At least three people died in the wildfires raging in
Gatlinburg, Tenn., and at least 14 people were transported to
hospitals with fire-related injuries, according to city
officials. on.wsj.com/2fKcEPq
- Wilbur Ross Jr., who has been picked as the next commerce
secretary, will be tasked with trying to bring home
manufacturing jobs that have fled overseas, a key plank of
President-elect Donald Trump's trade agenda. on.wsj.com/2gId7mc
- Carrier Corp has agreed to keep in Indiana roughly half of
the 2,100 jobs it had planned to shift to Mexico, after a
lobbying effort from the incoming Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2fAD76W
- U.S. home prices have climbed back above the record
reached more than a decade ago, bringing to a close the worst
period for the housing market since the Great Depression and
stoking optimism for a more sustainable expansion. on.wsj.com/2fHPZ6z
- Corporate profits continued to rebound in the third
quarter alongside solid growth in the broader U.S. economy.
Compared with a year earlier, after-tax profits rose 5.2 percent
in the third quarter, the first annual increase since late 2014.
on.wsj.com/2gEnAPE
- In tapping Rep. Tom Price and Medicaid consultant Seema
Verma for top health positions, President-elect Donald Trump has
signaled that he intends to put conservative health-policy goals
at the forefront of his administration. on.wsj.com/2gGsH1Q
- Altice USA, the fourth largest U.S. cable operator, said
it plans to convert its entire network into an ultrafast
fiber-to-the-home network capable of 10 gigabits-per-second
speeds within the next five years, a bold plan that takes aim at
the company's fierce rival, Verizon Communications Inc's
Fios. on.wsj.com/2gHlq34
