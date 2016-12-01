Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary, who worked
for Goldman Sachs and billionaire investor George Soros, made
millions buying failed IndyMac. His resume appears at odds with
the president-elect's campaign rhetoric, which targeted Wall
Street bankers. on.wsj.com/2gmVknM
- In a letter sent on Wednesday, incoming Senate Minority
Leader Chuck Schumer said the takeovers of U.S. companies by
China's Dalian Wanda Group Co and others warrant further
scrutiny to determine whether they are being orchestrated by
Chinese government interests - possibly leaving U.S. companies
to compete on an uneven playing field. The move increases the
likelihood of a re-examination of how the U.S. allows the nation
to invest in American companies. on.wsj.com/2fNCt19
- Colombian legislators approved a peace agreement late
Wednesday with the country's communist guerrillas, ending Latin
America's longest armed conflict, which killed hundreds of
thousands of people over the course of 52 years. on.wsj.com/2gXf4PX
- OPEC representatives reached a landmark deal to reduce oil
output, propelling crude prices more than 8 percent after months
of wrangling and market uncertainty about the ability of the
once-mighty group to strike an agreement. on.wsj.com/2g6W8Ko
- High-income households will not receive an "absolute tax
cut" under a Trump tax plan, the president-elect's new pick for
Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, a promise
that is at odds with tax proposals from Donald Trump and House
Republicans. on.wsj.com/2gmaae3
- The federal government is on track to forgive at least
$108 billion in student debt in coming years, as more and more
borrowers seek help in paying down their loans, leading to lower
revenues for the nation's program to finance higher education. on.wsj.com/2gIcsSV
- Donald Trump said he is taking steps to separate himself
from his businesses "to fully focus on running the country". But
House Democrats and others questioned whether conflicts of
interest would remain if his adult children take operational
control of his global real-estate empire. on.wsj.com/2gUVQKK
- The House on Wednesday passed far-reaching legislation
aimed at bolstering federal funds for biomedical research and
speeding up drug and medical-device approvals by the Food and
Drug Administration, a goal long sought by the pharmaceutical
industry. on.wsj.com/2gXfeXt
- Malicious software disguised as legitimate apps for
Android smartphones and tablets has seized control of more than
one million Google accounts since August, according to research
from security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
. on.wsj.com/2gUY2Sn
- Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg put more than $100 million into her charitable fund
with plans to give to groups that promote women's rights and
help grieving families. on.wsj.com/2fNQkV5
