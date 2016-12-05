Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration said Sunday that it had denied a permit needed to complete the last leg of an oil pipeline across the Midwest, prompting cheers from opponents but warnings that the move could be short-lived since President-elect Donald Trump supports the project. on.wsj.com/2h8S5kX

- President-elect Donald Trump widens the circle of candidates for the nation's top diplomatic job, a list that now includes Exxon Mobil Corp CEO Rex Tillerson. on.wsj.com/2gpBEg5

- Authorities said Sunday the death toll has risen to 33 people from a fire that broke out Friday night during a party and electronic-music performance at a warehouse in this San Francisco suburb. on.wsj.com/2gpMS46

- Italian voters on Sunday rejected constitutional changes backed by the government, prompting Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to announce his resignation and handing populists a victory in the heartland of Europe. on.wsj.com/2g96cVV

- Donald Trump criticized Rexnord Corp for its plans to move a factory from Indianapolis to Mexico, the second time the president-elect has pressed an attack against a U.S. company set to shift production abroad. on.wsj.com/2g0Nmgb

- The euro fell after Italian voters rejected constitutional reform in a referendum Sunday, but contained losses are a sign that investors had already anticipated an unfavorable result for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. on.wsj.com/2gX3zVX

- Former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his fortune over the past decade fighting tobacco use in the developing world. Now, with cigarette use declining globally, he is deepening his campaign. on.wsj.com/2gr83ml

- International Business Machines Corp CEO Ginni Rometty is one of 16 business leaders who will advise President-elect Donald Trump as members of the President's Strategic and Policy Forum, Trump said Friday. on.wsj.com/2fYunrs