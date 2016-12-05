Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the
- The Obama administration said Sunday that it had denied a
permit needed to complete the last leg of an oil pipeline across
the Midwest, prompting cheers from opponents but warnings that
the move could be short-lived since President-elect Donald Trump
supports the project. on.wsj.com/2h8S5kX
- President-elect Donald Trump widens the circle of
candidates for the nation's top diplomatic job, a list that now
includes Exxon Mobil Corp CEO Rex Tillerson. on.wsj.com/2gpBEg5
- Authorities said Sunday the death toll has risen to 33
people from a fire that broke out Friday night during a party
and electronic-music performance at a warehouse in this San
Francisco suburb. on.wsj.com/2gpMS46
- Italian voters on Sunday rejected constitutional changes
backed by the government, prompting Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
to announce his resignation and handing populists a victory in
the heartland of Europe. on.wsj.com/2g96cVV
- Donald Trump criticized Rexnord Corp for its plans
to move a factory from Indianapolis to Mexico, the second time
the president-elect has pressed an attack against a U.S. company
set to shift production abroad. on.wsj.com/2g0Nmgb
- The euro fell after Italian voters rejected constitutional
reform in a referendum Sunday, but contained losses are a sign
that investors had already anticipated an unfavorable result for
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. on.wsj.com/2gX3zVX
- Former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist
Michael Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars of
his fortune over the past decade fighting tobacco use in the
developing world. Now, with cigarette use declining globally, he
is deepening his campaign. on.wsj.com/2gr83ml
- International Business Machines Corp CEO Ginni
Rometty is one of 16 business leaders who will advise
President-elect Donald Trump as members of the President's
Strategic and Policy Forum, Trump said Friday. on.wsj.com/2fYunrs
