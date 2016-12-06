Dec 6 The following are the top stories in the
- The verbal confrontation between President-elect Donald
Trump and the Chinese government escalated on Monday, as China
responded harshly to attacks by Trump on its economic and
security positions.
- Amazon.com Inc unveiled Monday its first
small-format grocery store, Amazon Go, one of at least three
brick-and-mortar formats the online retail giant is exploring as
it makes a play for an area of shopping that remains stubbornly
in-store.
- The euro rallied from early losses following Italian
voters' rejection of government-backed constitutional changes,
but the volatile day raises concerns about how the currency
survives an era of populist politicians and diverging economies.
on.wsj.com/2h1qv8W
- A day after the Obama administration put the brakes on a
Midwest oil pipeline by denying a permit needed to finish the
route, a spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump said the
incoming administration supports completing the project.
- President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate retired
neurosurgeon Ben Carson as secretary of the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development, a move that would place a former
political adversary with little housing-policy expertise in a
key administration post.
- Investor materials show Theranos projected revenue of
nearly $2 billion and net income of about $505 million this
year.
- Euroskeptic parties vary in their prescriptions but are
putting pressure on mainstream politicians to address perceived
flaws in the EU and common currency. Elections next year in
several European nations will go far to determine the fate of
continental integration.
- New Zealand is facing a leadership contest following the
surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key that will pit
his deputy, a former party leader, against at least two other
prominent members.
- The U.S. Senate Monday cleared the final hurdle to passage
of broad legislation aimed at boosting federal funds for
biomedical research and speeding up government approval of drug
and medical-devices, a goal pursued by the pharmaceutical
industry over the objections of some consumer advocates.
