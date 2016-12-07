Dec 7 The following are the top stories in the
- President-elect Donald Trump, escalating his
carrot-and-stick approach to the nation's manufacturing sector,
on Tuesday called for canceling Boeing Co's work on a new
version of Air Force One, asserting that the company was trying
to rip off taxpayers.
- More than 100 veterans will converge on Hawaii this week
to mark the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, in what
is being billed as the last big gathering of the survivors.
- The U.S. Supreme Court handed the government a significant
win Tuesday in its pursuit of insider trading, ruling
prosecutors in such cases don't always have to show that
something valuable changed hands to prove a crime was committed.
on.wsj.com/2he5CI7
- When Federal Reserve officials meet next week, agreeing to
raise short-term interest rates will be the easy part. The
trickier task could be debating the likely path of interest
rates in the months and years ahead.
- President-elect Trump sold all of his stockholdings in
June, a transition spokesman said, removing himself from
positions in numerous U.S. companies.
- The House of Representatives turned aside an attempt by
conservative hard-liners to impeach IRS Commissioner John
Koskinen for his handling of congressional investigations into
the tax agency.
- Blackstone's Jonathan Gray went on a home-buying
spree after the foreclosure crisis. Four years and roughly
50,000 homes later, he will find out if his gambit pays off as
Invitation Homes, the company formed to rent those homes,
prepares to go public.
