- U.S. stocks posted their biggest rally since the election,
sending major indexes to fresh records as investors increasingly
conclude President-elect Donald Trump will be good for business
and the economy. on.wsj.com/2h8mFLj
- The CEOs of AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc on
Wednesday defended their proposed $85 billion merger to
lawmakers, trying to navigate a tricky political landscape in
which President-elect Donald Trump has expressed hostility to
the deal. on.wsj.com/2hjV7yR
- President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday chose Oklahoma
Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental
Protection Agency, according to a transition official, turning
to a climate-change skeptic and sharp critic of the agency to
take its helm. on.wsj.com/2gbVAae
- Rampant use of an accounting sleight of hand means Chinese
banks don't have to set aside capital to cover potential losses,
sowing fears of a crisis. on.wsj.com/2hkJhV0
- President-elect Donald Trump turned to a third retired
military officer to help him run the country when he takes
office in January, a move that represents an unusual level of
military influence in the executive branch. on.wsj.com/2hlLn7r
- Passage of legislation aimed at speeding up Food and Drug
Administration approvals, combined with an incoming president
who has pledged to "cut red tape" at the agency, is expected to
usher in a new, more industry-friendly era of drug and device
regulation. on.wsj.com/2h7fbbb
- Syrian rebels on Wednesday proposed a civilian evacuation
and negotiations over the future of Aleppo, a stark admission
the opposition is all but defeated in a divided city seen as a
bellwether in the country's nearly six-year war. on.wsj.com/2gb850P
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)