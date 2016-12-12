Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the
- President-elect Donald Trump escalated a fight with the
U.S. intelligence community on Sunday by denouncing its findings
of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, setting up an
extraordinary rupture between a soon-to-be president and his
national-security establishment. on.wsj.com/2gQau27
- Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson, the top
choice for secretary of state in a Trump administration, faces
bipartisan resistance in Congress over his ties to Russian
President Vladimir Putin. on.wsj.com/2gQ48zS
- Aircraft giant Boeing clinched a deal to sell 80
jetliners to Iran, completing the first major agreement between
a U.S. company and the Islamic Republic at the very moment the
political winds are changing. on.wsj.com/2gQ4hDw
- Islamic State fighters retook the ancient city of Palmyra
on Sunday, an embarrassing setback for thousands of Syrian
government troops and their Russian allies defending the area
after it was captured from the extremists early this year. on.wsj.com/2gQ1Ctk
- Hyundai Merchant Marine said Sunday it has
reached an agreement to form a cooperative relationship with the
world's largest container-shipping alliance. Under the deal,
Hyundai will share surplus capacity and purchase cargo slots
with the shipping network, called the 2M Alliance, which is made
up of Denmark-based Maersk Line and Switzerland-based
Mediterranean Shipping Co. on.wsj.com/2gQ0l5E
- Honda Motor has invested an undisclosed sum in
GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, boosting the Singapore ride-hailing
firm's capital so it can fend off Uber Technologies Inc's
widening reach in Southeast Asia. on.wsj.com/2gQ0DcP
- A bomb exploded at Cairo's main Coptic Christian cathedral
compound on Sunday, killing at least 25 people and wounding
another 49, in the largest attack on a Christian house of
worship in Egypt since 2011. on.wsj.com/2gQ4c2B
