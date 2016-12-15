Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump struck a conciliatory
tone at the start of a meeting with tech executives, telling the
Silicon Valley leaders that his goal is "to help you folks do
well". on.wsj.com/2hywMH5
- Yahoo said a newly discovered data breach
affected more than a billion users, dwarfing the scope of
another recently disclosed hack and raising fresh questions
whether Verizon will follow through with its acquisition
of the internet company. on.wsj.com/2hyAsZk
- China has installed antiaircraft guns and other weapons on
all seven of the artificial islands it built in a disputed part
of the South China Sea, according to a report by Asia Maritime
Transparency Initiative. on.wsj.com/2hyu6ZH
- The recapture of Aleppo by Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces presents a stark example of Washington's
pullback in the Middle East at a time when Russia and its
partners have stepped in to drive events, said U.S., European
and Arab officials. on.wsj.com/2hyDxIO
- French drug company Sanofi 's attempts to acquire
Swiss biotech Actelion could help offset declining
sales of its best-selling insulin Lantus-though, like Johnson &
Johnson, it might struggle to agree on price or
structure. on.wsj.com/2hypHWT
- Volkswagen AG 's emissions-cheating scandal
could involve more vehicles than previously acknowledged, and
some new models built to meet the most stringent European
emissions standards may still cheat, according to a report by
the European Commission's Joint Research Center. on.wsj.com/2hyu1Wg
- Vivendi SA, the French film, TV, telecom and
videogame giant controlled by Chairman Vincent Bolloré, said
Wednesday it now holds 20 percent of Mediaset SpA, the
Italian broadcaster founded by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi. on.wsj.com/2hyxMuA
- The U.S. Federal Reserve showed increasing optimism about
the U.S. economy and signaled interest rates would rise at a
faster pace than previously projected, as it unanimously
approved its second rate increase in a decade. At the central
bank's last policy meeting of the year on Wednesday, officials
said they would nudge up the federal-funds target rate by a
quarter percentage point, to between 0.50 percent and 0.75
percent. on.wsj.com/2hyx0h6
- The National Basketball Association and its players' union
on Wednesday night agreed in principle to extend their
collective-bargaining agreement-an accord that would avoid a
work stoppage until at least 2024. on.wsj.com/2hyBlB3
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)